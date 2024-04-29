Fugitive Prince Paul of Romania captured in Malta resort

Prince Paul Phillippe of Romania, one of the country's notorious fugitives, was captured in Malta at a resort where he was on vacation.

Paul of Romania has been on the run for nearly four years from the country, where he was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison in the case regarding the illegal restitution of the Baneasa Royal Farm.

Earlier this month, a French court issued a final decision in which it rejected to extradite him to Romania. Nevertheless, the active European arrest warrant was still in effect. As a result, Romanian police collaborated with police in Malta and apprehended Paul Phillippe right at the resort where he was staying.

The chief of the Romanian Police, Benone-Marian Matei, stated that Paul Phillippe of Romania was located following an exchange of information with the Police in Malta. Asked if Prince Paul had resisted arrest, the chief of the Romanian Police noted that he did not. He added that Prince Paul Phillipe was accompanied by his wife when he was captured, according to News.ro.

A total 283 individuals have been brought to Romania since the beginning of the year to serve sentences imposed by judicial courts, according to the state secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Bogdan Despescu.

According to the situation presented by the representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Paul Philippe of Romania is internationally wanted based on a European arrest warrant issued by the Brașov Court of Appeals on December 18, 2020. His 3-year and 4-month sentence was given for influence peddling, and for being complicit in abuse of office. The damages in the case stand at around EUR 9.5 million.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)