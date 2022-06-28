Justice

Prince Paul of Romania detained in Paris

28 June 2022
Prince Paul of Romania (Paul Philipe al României), not recognized as a member of the Romanian Royal House nor as a member of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Noble House, was detained in Paris.

The procedural activities for his handover to Romania are to be carried out, the Romanian minister of internal affairs, Lucian Bode, announced on June 27, quoted by Agerpres.

As a result of the international cooperation activities between the Romanian police and the French authorities, Paul-Philippe al României was tracked down in Paris.

"Procedures are still carried out to hand him over to our country," Bode said.

On December 17, 2020, the Braşov Court of Appeal issued a warrant for the execution of the prison sentence against Paul-Philippe al României, aged 72, sentenced to 3 years and four months in prison for bribing and complicity in abuse of office against public interests in the property restitution case dubbed "Băneasa farm."

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

