Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Business

Romania's Parliament enacts subsidisation of low-income households’ energy bill

08 September 2021
Romania's Chamber of Deputies adopted, as a decision-making body, the draft law on the vulnerable consumer. The law will come into force on November 1, 2021, and will provide financial support to 500,000 households, head of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban announced after the vote.

The law sets specific subsidies for low-income families to be calculated based on per-capita income and the technology used for heating.

The support will be fully disbursed to households with a per-capita monthly income of RON 200 (EUR 40) or lower, according to Hotnews.ro. As the per-capita income rises, smaller subsidies are provisioned. One-tenth of the total subsidy will be disbursed to households with a per-capita income of RON 1,386 (EUR 278) or single natural persons with a monthly income of up to RON 2,053 (EUR 400).

The biggest full subsidy (RON 500, or EUR 100 per month) is disbursed for households using electricity to heat their homes. For those using natural gas, the total subsidy is RON 250 (EUR 50) per month.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

