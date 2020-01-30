Major Romanian tour operator reportedly close to merger with incoming agency

Romania’s second-biggest tour operator, Paralela 45, controlled by local entrepreneur Alin Burcea, is going to merge with Invitation Romania, one of the main Romanian tour operators specializing in incoming (bringing in foreign tourists), owned by Gheorghe Fodoreanu, Profit.ro reported.

The two businessmen have not commented on the information.

The negotiations have reportedly moved at a slow pace over the past couple of years, until recently Burcea re-opened the talks on more concrete terms.

Burcea announced in January that he plans to sell his company on the medium term (around two years), after the merger with an incoming agency, which he is currently negotiating. He also said at that time that he would prefer to sell his business to a German investor, but did not disclose the identity of the would-be partner in the merger.

With an annual turnover of EUR 3-3.5 million, Invitation Romania, fits the profile of the tour operators the Paralela 45 owner mentioned.

Fodoreanu is one of the oldest and most respected tourism experts in Romania and his agency, established in 2006, is among the largest tour operators specialized in bringing to Romania tourists from all over the world, especially from Asia, Germany, France, Belgium, England, and Spain. The locations promoted to foreign tourists include Maramures, Bucovina, the Danube Delta, and Transylvania.

