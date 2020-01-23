Head of biggest investment fund in RO sees energy, tourism as “shining” in 2020

The manager of the biggest investment fund in Romania, Fondul Proprietatea, expects the sectors of energy and tourism to “shine” this year, while forecasting more foreign investments not necessarily related to these two sectors.

This year has the potential to be more settled in certain areas – a return to a deregulated energy market, a pacing down of budget expenses, but more eventful in others – the legislation governing the Black Sea gas projects, steps for the listings of SOEs, transparent appointments in SOEs, the fund manager concludes in the Romania Outlook 2020 report issued by Franklin Templeton Investments Bucharest Branch.

The year 2020 can mark a turn for the better for Romania, even though the rate of economic development slows down compared to previous years, highlighted Johan Meyer, CEO Franklin Templeton Investments Bucharest Branch and Portfolio Manager of Fondul Proprietatea.

“We are encouraged that the Government is saying the right things and making the right commitments, not only with regards to the ordinance (reversing the provisions of OUG 114/2008 - e.n.), but also in terms of corporate governance and transparency in SOEs, as well as expressing the desire to have SOEs such as Hidroelectrica and Bucharest Airports listed,” the report reads.

However, tangible benefits will only materialize when these commitments are followed through with actions, Johan Meyer stressed.

