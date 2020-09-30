(P) King’s Oak British International School Open Day Come and discover what makes us unique!

Partner Content

As a parent, choosing a school for your child is one of the most important decisions you will make.

On Wednesday 7th October at 4 p.m. you are invited to visit our wonderful school to find out why King’s Oak children are so happy and how they make extraordinary progress.

King's Oak school has always prided itself on its inclusive, holistic, and family-focused education which ensures that all children learn in small classes with fully qualified teachers and great facilities. We are truly fortunate that our school is on the side of a lake in a picturesque area, far away from the noise, pollution, and danger of traffic.

We are of course, currently living in different times, but King’s Oak continues to be unique, whilst installing high levels of safety protocols and enhancing responsibility in our children, building a safer and caring community. We have large classrooms, nine different school entry points, morning temperature checks and impeccable cleaning practices to ensure health and safety is at the forefront of all that we do.



As many of our parents say, “This is the school I would have wanted to come to as a child”, King’s Oak is unique in many ways:

We have at least 2 highly qualified teachers in every class;

Lessons are tailor-made with tasks embracing each individual child (not one sizes fits all);

Academic standards are exceptionally high, and children make well above the expected progress;

Children are challenged at their own level, but well supported throughout the journey. Each child is guided and encouraged resulting in self-confidence and enthusiasm for learning;

King’s Oak children are fully engaged in their learning. It is not a passive experience, but a hands-on one that allows children to develop a full understanding of their potential.

Kings Oak British International school is fully accredited by ARACIP and COBIS and we have completed a highly successful inspection from British Schools Oversees where it was noted that:

“A love of learning is embedded in all aspects of school life” – BSO Inspectors

The chief inspector also commented that the King’s Oak Early Years provision is one of the best that he has ever seen!

Please register your attendance at [email protected] and we will be delighted to show you around our wonderful school and answer any questions that you may have.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

