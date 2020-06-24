(P) King’s Oak British International School Open Day Come and discover what makes us unique!

As a parent, choosing a school for your child is one of the most important decisions you will make. On the 30th of June at 11:00 am EET, you are invited to visit our wonderful school to find out why King’s Oak children are so happy and how they make extraordinary progress.

When you arrive at our beautiful location you will discover the infectious excitement and buzz around the school and see our confident, independent and talented children in action. Children are naturally curious, and we encourage and embrace this to produce engaged and motivated learners.

King's Oak school has always prided itself on its inclusive, holistic and family focused education which ensures that all children learn in small classes with fully qualified teachers and great facilities. We are very lucky that our school is on the side of a lake in a picturesque area, well away from the noise, pollution and danger of traffic.

As many of our parents say, “This is the school I would have wanted to come to as a child”.

King’s Oak is unique in many ways:

We have at least 2 highly qualified teachers in every class

Lessons are tailor made with tasks embracing each individual child (not one sizes fits all)

Academic standards are exceptionally high, and children make well above the expected progress

Children are challenged at their own level, but well supported throughout the journey. Each child is guided and encouraged resulting in self-confidence and enthusiasm for learning

King’s Oak children are fully engaged in their learning. It is not a passive experience, but a hands-on one that allows children to develop a full understanding of their potential

King's Oak British International school is fully accredited by ARACIP and COBIS and we have completed a highly successful inspection from British Schools Oversees where it was noted that:

“A love of learning is embedded in all aspects of school life” – BSO Inspectors

The chief inspector also commented that the King’s Oak Early Years provision is one of the best that he has ever seen!

Please register your attendance at [email protected] and we will be delighted to show you around our wonderful school and answer any questions that you may have.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.