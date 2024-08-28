Oxygen selected as Avon’s integrated communication agency

News from Companies

Oxygen has been chosen as the integrated communication agency for Avon, a leading global player in the beauty industry, following a rigorous selection process.

Through this partnership, Oxygen will work closely with Avon’s brand team to develop and implement consumer communication campaigns, CSR initiatives, and corporate communication strategies for Avon Cosmetics Romania.

Recently, Avon released its 2023 Social Responsibility Report, reaffirming its commitment to achieving beauty in harmony with the environment and society – values that Oxygen shares. This commitment is reflected in the agency’s initiatives, such as the Oxygen Forest, as well as the campaigns developed alongside its clients.

“We have found a strong partner in Oxygen, one that we need to keep our brand close to the hearts of our consumers in Romania. Their passion for impactful and meaningful creativity, always backed by strategic vision, is already evident in the projects we are launching this summer. We are beginning this collaboration with great enthusiasm and confidence in the new chapter we are writing together for Avon”, says Ana Nicolae, Head of Avon Integrated Communications Romania & Moldova.

“Avon is a brand we connected with from the very first interaction, and this collaboration presents an extraordinary opportunity to bring integrated projects to life using our 360-degree communication expertise. We are motivated by Avon’s trust in our abilities and are determined to actively contribute to their success through creative solutions and effective strategies”, adds Andreea Filip, New Business Director at Oxygen.

With offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, Oxygen is an integrated communication agency that has been on the market for 15 years, and its client portfolio includes local and international companies such as Vodafone, PPC Romania, Arctic, Băneasa Shopping City, Olympus, Betano, Garanti BBVA, VEKA Romania, Siniat – Etex Group, Selgros, Patria Bank, Vista Bank, Antenna Group, UNIQA and many others. Oxygen’s mission is to sustainably grow brands and businesses through insights, strategic approach and integrated campaigns focused on results. For more details, please visit https://oxygencomms.ro/.

AVON has been present in the Romanian market for over 25 years, during which time it has maintained a top position in consumer preferences while building one of the largest communities of women. The company is committed not only to bringing beauty and independence to women but also to enhancing their lives by promoting the respect that society owes to their role in social development and continuously advocating for their health and quality of life.

