Resort in central Romania opens first bungalows

Oxygen Resort, a development located in central Romania’s Harghita county, has inaugurated its first bungalows.

The first 18 bungalows are already functional, with another 17 units to be completed in the next stage, bringing the total to 35.

The inauguration of the bungalows “marks the transition from a center dedicated predominantly to recreational activities to a complete tourist complex, capable of also offering accommodation services in a spectacular natural setting,” according to a release from the resort.

Oxygen Resort is located in the Eastern Carpathians, in the Hășmaș Mountains, minutes away from the Red Lake.

The project began with the opening of the restaurant. In the following five years, it added an adventure park, a bobsleigh track, a ski slope, and off-road tours.

In parallel with the expansion of accommodation capacity, the resort is working to complete the reception building, which will integrate the ticket sales point, a shop selling local products and rental equipment, as well as spaces for conferences and corporate events.

Another in progress is the sky-bar located at the end of the ski slope. Also, the hotel under construction has an estimated completion date of approximately one year.

(Photo: Oxygen Resort on Facebook)

