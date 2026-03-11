Actor Ovidiu Schumacher to receive lifetime achievement award at Romania’s 2026 Gopo Awards

Romanian actor Ovidiu Schumacher will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th edition of the Gopo Awards, organizers announced. The award will be presented during the gala ceremony on May 4 at the National Theater Bucharest.

Schumacher, an actor and acting teacher, is being honored for his contribution to Romanian theater and cinema over more than five decades. His film career includes around 30 titles, along with memorable appearances in television productions and sketches.

A graduate of the I. L. Caragiale Institute of Theater and Film in 1965, Ovidiu Schumacher began his stage career at the George Bacovia State Theater in Bacău before joining Bulandra Theater, where he performed between 1974 and 1990 in a period considered one of the institution’s most dynamic artistic eras.

In addition to acting, Schumacher also worked as a university lecturer in acting between 1968 and 1979, helping train generations of Romanian performers. Among his former students are actors such as Horațiu Mălăele, Dan Condurache, Maria Ploae, and Catrinel Dumitrescu.

In cinema, Ovidiu Schumacher appeared in numerous productions during the 1970s and 1980s, working with prominent directors including Lucian Pintilie, Sergiu Nicolaescu, and Dan Pița. One of his most memorable roles was in the 1976 comedy Operațiunea Monstrul, where he starred alongside actors Toma Caragiu, Octavian Cotescu, and Marin Moraru.

Schumacher moved to Germany in 1990, where he continued acting in film and theater and worked as a professor at the Athanor Academy in Passau under director David Esrig. He later returned to Romanian audiences in films such as Cocoșul decapitat by Radu Gabrea and La drum cu tata, as well as the HBO series Hackerville, where he appeared alongside his daughter, actress Anna Schumacher.

By awarding the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Gopo Awards recognize Schumacher’s long artistic career and the impact of his performances on Romanian cinema, the organizers said.

Gopo are the most important awards in the Romanian film industry. This year, 124 Romanian films released in 2025 entered the judging stage: feature films, documentaries, and short films, released in cinemas, at national and international festivals, or on streaming platforms. Two juries will determine the nominations for the feature film, documentary, and short film categories.

(Photo source: Gopo Awards organizers)