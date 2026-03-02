The Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film announced the members of the two juries who will decide the nominees, productions, and artists for the 2026 Gopo Awards, the most important awards in the Romanian film industry.

This year, 124 Romanian films released in 2025 enter the judging stage: feature films, documentaries, and short films, released in cinemas, at national and international festivals, or on streaming platforms. The two juries will determine the nominations for the feature film, documentary, and short film categories.

The preselection jury that will establish the feature film nominations consists of 11 professionals from the film industry, namely film critics Irina Margareta Nistor, Alin Ludu Dumbravă, and Andrei Șendrea; directors Bogdan Mureșanu and Andrei Tănase; actress Elvira Deatcu; film producer Oana Iancu; cinematographer Alexandru Sterian; editor Eugen Kelemen; production designer Cristian Niculescu; and costume designer Dana Anghel.

The documentary and short film jury includes five names: Editor-in-Chief of Films in Frame Laura Mușat; directors Isabela Tent and Paul Negoescu; editor Tudor D. Popescu; and film promoter Cătălin Anchidin.

A total of 38 feature films are on the proposed list for nominations in the Best Film category. Among these are: Cravata galbenă (dir. Serge Ioan Celebidachi), Kontinental ’25 and Dracula (dir. Radu Jude), Dinți de lapte (dir. Mihai Mincan), Ink wash (dir. Sarra Tsorakidis), Interior Zero (dir. Eugen Jebeleanu), Nu mă lăsa să mor (dir. Andrei Epure), Pădurea de molizi (dir. Tudor Giurgiu), Rusalka (dir. Claudiu Mitcu), Cursa (dir. Anghel Damian, Millo Simulov), and Vecina (dir. Cristian Ilișuan, Eugene Buică).

Among the 14 productions registered in the documentary category following the call launched in January are: După cioate (dir. Radu Mocanu, Mihai Dragolea), O familie aproape perfectă (dir. Tudor Platon), Viitor luminos (dir. Andra MacMasters), TWST – Things We Said Today (dir. Andrei Ujică), Tata (dir. Radu Ciorniciuc, Lina Vdovîi), and Little Syria (dir. Reem Karssli, Mădălina Roșca).

In the short film category, 77 titles were registered – fiction films, documentaries, and animations. The list of Romanian short films registered for this edition includes productions such as Magicianul (dir. Bogdan Mureșanu), Dragostea e în aer (dir. Claudiu Mitcu), Nebunul (dir. Igor Cobileanski), Fata care plânge (dir. Octav Chelaru), and Ajutoare (dir. Valentin Fogoroș).

Nominations in all categories will be determined in March. After the announcement of the nominations, over 700 active professionals from all fields of the local film industry will be invited to vote for the winners of the 2026 Gopo Awards trophies, through a voting mechanism provided by the prestigious audit and consultancy firm PwC Romania, a partner of the Gopo Awards since 2011.

The winners will be announced and celebrated at the Gopo Awards Gala on Monday, May 4, in Bucharest.

(Photo source: press release)