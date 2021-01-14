Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
[email protected] 

 

People

Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley awarded Romania’s Cultural Merit Order

14 January 2021
Charlie Ottley, the presenter and producer of the Wild Carpathia series, received the Cultural Merit Order for the “important contribution in promoting the country’s image, and for the insight and interest shown in Romanian culture and civilization,” the Presidential Administration announced.  

Ottley, who also co-produced the Flavours of Romania documentary series, worked last year on a film campaign to promote Romania on BBC World News. The campaign aimed to highlight Romania as a tourism destination once the coronavirus-related restrictions were lifted and also determine Romanians to holiday in their country.

The Presidential Administration also announced that Papadopoulos Vassilis, the secretary-general of Greece’s Presidential Administration and ambassador of Greece to Romania between 2016 and 2019, received the National “For Merit” Order for his contribution to supporting and promoting the relationships between Romania and Greece.

