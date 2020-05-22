Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:36
Entertainment
Film campaign will promote Romania on BBC World News
22 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Charlie Ottley, the presenter and producer of the Wild Carpathia series, has launched a film campaign to promote Romania on BBC World News, this June. It will also be available on local TV station Digi24.

The campaign is meant to highlight Romania as a tourism destination once the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, and also determine Romanians to holiday in their country.

“We have a captive public in front of TV screens, receiving a lot of bad news and asking themselves when they might be able to travel again. We want to pique their interest and make them fall in love with Romania so, when the restriction are lifted, they will think about coming here,” Ottley told Digi24.

He explained that, after the crisis, people would avoid cities for a while. “They will not want to go to London or Paris or Barcelona because the risks are too high and they will choose less traveled spots. And this is Romania’s greatest asset. Romania is Europe’s wilderness oasis,” he explained.

The filming will take place in remote areas in the country. The one-month campaign will run on BBC World News in Europe, the Middle East, and the US.

Ottley hopes the campaign will determine many Romanians to plan a staycation and show solidarity with those working in restaurants, hotels, and all those working in the tourism and hospitality industries. “Those who depend on the tourism industry are many, and we risk a big crisis if we don’t get back to work as soon as we can. The idea is to convince Romanians to rediscover their country,” he told Digi24.

(Photo: Alexino/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user corina.chirileasa
Corina Chirileasa
Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Corina holds a BA in Journalism and started as a business journalist back in 2005. She became an entrepreneur in 2010, when she launched Romania-Insider.com with a desire to offer readers balanced, quality content in English dedicated to Romania. Currently based in a village in Northern Romania, Corina oversees the media company’s projects and activities together with her co-founder, always with a focus on abiding by ethical standards in content and in business. She is one of the company’s three shareholders and also acts as a community manager. She enjoys life in the countryside, photography, gardening, reading, studying psychology and spending time with her family and their seven dogs. Get in touch with her if you want to discuss media development ideas and content proposals: [email protected]

 

corina.chirileasa
Submitted by corina.chirileasa on Wed, 10/24/2018 - 19:05
24 October 2018
Daily News
Winter is coming for Wild Carpathia: the producers' plan for the Romania series finale

Romania-Insider.com has talked to Charlie Ottley, presenter and producer of the Wild Carpathia series, as the crew wants...

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:36
Entertainment
Film campaign will promote Romania on BBC World News
22 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Charlie Ottley, the presenter and producer of the Wild Carpathia series, has launched a film campaign to promote Romania on BBC World News, this June. It will also be available on local TV station Digi24.

The campaign is meant to highlight Romania as a tourism destination once the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, and also determine Romanians to holiday in their country.

“We have a captive public in front of TV screens, receiving a lot of bad news and asking themselves when they might be able to travel again. We want to pique their interest and make them fall in love with Romania so, when the restriction are lifted, they will think about coming here,” Ottley told Digi24.

He explained that, after the crisis, people would avoid cities for a while. “They will not want to go to London or Paris or Barcelona because the risks are too high and they will choose less traveled spots. And this is Romania’s greatest asset. Romania is Europe’s wilderness oasis,” he explained.

The filming will take place in remote areas in the country. The one-month campaign will run on BBC World News in Europe, the Middle East, and the US.

Ottley hopes the campaign will determine many Romanians to plan a staycation and show solidarity with those working in restaurants, hotels, and all those working in the tourism and hospitality industries. “Those who depend on the tourism industry are many, and we risk a big crisis if we don’t get back to work as soon as we can. The idea is to convince Romanians to rediscover their country,” he told Digi24.

(Photo: Alexino/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user corina.chirileasa
Corina Chirileasa
Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Corina holds a BA in Journalism and started as a business journalist back in 2005. She became an entrepreneur in 2010, when she launched Romania-Insider.com with a desire to offer readers balanced, quality content in English dedicated to Romania. Currently based in a village in Northern Romania, Corina oversees the media company’s projects and activities together with her co-founder, always with a focus on abiding by ethical standards in content and in business. She is one of the company’s three shareholders and also acts as a community manager. She enjoys life in the countryside, photography, gardening, reading, studying psychology and spending time with her family and their seven dogs. Get in touch with her if you want to discuss media development ideas and content proposals: [email protected]

 

corina.chirileasa
Submitted by corina.chirileasa on Wed, 10/24/2018 - 19:05
24 October 2018
Daily News
Winter is coming for Wild Carpathia: the producers' plan for the Romania series finale

Romania-Insider.com has talked to Charlie Ottley, presenter and producer of the Wild Carpathia series, as the crew wants...

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content