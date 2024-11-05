The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romania’s Orșova Shipyard set to build two river vessels after EUR 8.5 mln deal with Dutch company
The publicly-traded Romanian shipbuilder Orşova Shipyard, BVB ticker symbol SNO, partially owned by Longshield Investment, recently secured two significant contracts with Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding B.V. from the Netherlands.
As per the contracts, the Romanian shipyard will construct and deliver two river vessels with a combined value of EUR 8.58 million. The delivery dates are set for April 1 and August 1, 2026, at the Rotterdam port, according to Ziarul Financiar.
The value of the deal closely matches Orșova’s revenue for the first half of 2024, which saw a 24% increase year-on-year to RON 54.7 million. The company’s operating income also rose by 24.4% to RON 55 million, attributed largely to their production program in the first half of 2024.
Despite increased operational expenses of RON 49 million (+12.18% YoY), Orșova reported a significant rise in net profit, reaching RON 5 million compared to RON 506,386 in the first half of 2023. Orșova Shipyard’s stock saw a year-to-date growth of 42% driven by its recent performance.
Earlier in the summer, the shipyard signed an EUR 4 million contract with the same client for constructing and delivering a river vessel by March 31, 2025.
(Photo source: Bogdanel Vacarciuc | Dreamstime.com)