Oradea City Hall upgrades municipal heating system under EUR 75.5 mln project

The Oradea City Hall won a European project of RON 375.1 million (EUR 75.5 million), of which RON 216.6 million (EUR 43.6 million) is financing from the Modernization Fund, which provides for the efficiency of the centralized thermal energy supply system.

The investment targets the distribution networks of 19 thermal points in the municipality of Oradea, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The work includes the complete replacement of heating pipes and those intended for hot water consumption, using modern materials with reduced thermal losses.

Users will also be supplied independently, thus eliminating networks in basements and private areas.

(Photo source: C Beriliu/Dreamstime.com)