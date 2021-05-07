Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Events

Romania’s Corvin Castle hosts opera festival this month

05 July 2021
The Opera Nights festival will return with a new edition this month, at the Corvin Castle in Romania’s famous region of Transylvania. According to the Hunedoara County Council, the event is scheduled for July 17-18.

The festival will be held on the esplanade in front of the castle, Agerpres reported. The program will include “performances of universal creation that, over time, have been highly appreciated by the public,” the Hunedoara County Council said on Facebook.

Access to the event will be free of charge. The performances will start at 21:00 and will take place in accordance with current sanitary norms.

Further details are to be announced in the coming days.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

05 July 2021
