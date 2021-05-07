Romania’s Corvin Castle hosts opera festival this month

The Opera Nights festival will return with a new edition this month, at the Corvin Castle in Romania’s famous region of Transylvania. According to the Hunedoara County Council, the event is scheduled for July 17-18.

The festival will be held on the esplanade in front of the castle, Agerpres reported. The program will include “performances of universal creation that, over time, have been highly appreciated by the public,” the Hunedoara County Council said on Facebook.

Access to the event will be free of charge. The performances will start at 21:00 and will take place in accordance with current sanitary norms.

Further details are to be announced in the coming days.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)