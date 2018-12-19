City Hall organizes open air New Year’s Eve party in downtown Bucharest square

Bucharest City Hall, through its cultural center Arcub, will organize an open air New Year’s Eve party in Constitutiei Square, in downtown Bucharest, on December 31 starting 19:30.

The 1918 Great Union Centennial, which Romania celebrated this year, will also be the main theme of the New Year’s Eve show.

The lineup includes local artists from various music genres, such as Delia, Carla’s Dreams, Smiley, The Motans, Alex Calancea și Lupii, Irina Rimes, Vescan, and Vanotek & Lori, and the special guest – German DJ ATB. The show will end with fireworks.

The event if free of charge.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Arcub)