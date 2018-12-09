Festive cheer: Christmas and New Year’s Eve brunches & parties in Bucharest

The holiday season is here and we are already counting down the days to New Year’s Day. But this month also comes with the long awaited Christmas, and Bucharest is ready for both events.

Those planning to spend the winter holidays in Bucharest should know that there are plenty of things happening in the city: from Christmas dinners and brunches to New Year’s Eve parties to welcome 2019 in the best way. Check out our list of events to choose from:

Christmas brunches & dinners

Brunch and special dinners at Athénée Palace Hilton restaurants – December 24-25, prices RON 265 per person for dinner, RON 415 per person for the Christmas brunch. Further details here

Christmas Brunch & Dinner at JW Steakhouse (JW Marriott Bucharest Grand hotel) – December 25, price RON 300 per person. Find out more here

Christmas Brunch at The Corso Brasserie (InterContinental Hotel) – December 25, price RON 300. More information available here

Christmas Brunch at Dacia Felix restaurant (Radisson Blu Hotel) – December 25, price RON 330 per person. More information here

Christmas Brunch at La Veranda restaurant (Crowne Plaza Hotel) – December 25, price RON 250 per person. Further information here

Christmas Brunch at La Vitrine restaurant (Caro Hotel) – December 25, price EUR 55 per person. Further details here

New Year’s Eve parties

Four parties to choose from at Athénée Palace Hilton – December 31, prices RON 700 and RON 900 per person, depending on the party you choose. More details here

Four New Year’s Eve parties at JW Marriott – New York, New York! – December 31, price RON 1,100 per person. Find out more here

The Great Gatsby Party at InterContinental Bucharest – December 31 in the Ronda Ballroom, price RON 1,150 per person. You can also choose one of the two NYE Stylish parties at Corso Brasserie & Modigliani Restaurant, price RON 870 per person. Further information here

Ocean’s 19 – NYE Casino Party by the date. – December 31, at Radisson Blu Hotel. Prices between RON 440 and RON 840. Find out more here

New Year’s Eve parties at Crown Ballroom and La Veranda restaurant (Crowne Plaza Hotel) – December 31, prices RON 580 and RON 640. More details here

Caro Royale Party & other special NYE packages at Caro Hotel. Prices and & more details are available here

New Year’s Eve party at RIN Grand Hotel – December 31, price RON 549. Find out more here

Three different parties at Sheraton Hotel Bucharest. Packages start at RON 600 per person. Find more information here

New Year’s Eve 2019 party – December 31, at Ghica Tei Palace. Price RON 490 per person. Further details here

Inside Festival NYE 2019 – December 31, at Romexpo. Regular tickets cost RON 50 while VIP passes cost RON 100. More info here

Yuva New Year’s Eve party – December 31, at Bragadiru Palace. Prices: RON 350 per person without seat at the table and RON 450 with seat at the table. Further info here

New Year’s Eve 2019 – December 31, at Arenele Romane Club. Early tickets cost RON 250. More here

New Year’s Eve party 2019 – December 31 at Upstairs Rooftop. Price RON 249 per person, drinks not included. More here

We Are Shining Stars – New Year’s Eve party – December 31, at The Vintage Pub. More info here

Spotlight on You – New Year’s Eve party – December 31, at Hard Rock Cafe. Price: RON 780 per person. Find out more here

New Year’s Eve party 2019 – December 31, at the German Brewery in Bucharest (Beraria Germana Bucuresti). Find out more here

New Year’s brunch at La Veranda restaurant (Crowne Plaza Hotel) – January 1, price RON 250 per person. Find out more here

New Year’s brunch at Radisson Blu hotel – January 1, price RON 330 per person.

There are plenty of other choices, however, as most clubs, pubs, restaurants and bars in Bucharest organize festive events, special dinners, and parties on New Year’s Eve.

Happy holidays!

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)