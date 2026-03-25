Romanian developer One United Properties adds two new members to Board of Directors

Developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced in a press release that it will propose to its shareholders the appointment of two new members to the Board of Directors, namely Prof. Dr. Dr.h.c. Uwe Krueger and Mr. Costel (Doru) Lionăchescu. The two, proposed by the Nomination and Compensation Committee of One United Properties, must be approved within the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 29, 2026.

The appointments “bring valuable and complementary expertise, combining an international investment perspective with extensive capital markets and strategic advisory experience,” according to Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of One United Properties.

Krueger brings over three decades of international leadership experience spanning investment, engineering, and high-technology industries. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of European Partnerships at Temasek International, the investment arm of Temasek Holdings, the global investment company owned by the Government of Singapore, where he is also a member of the Global Executive Committee.

Before this, he held Chief Executive Officer positions at WS Atkins and OC Oerlikon, leading large, publicly listed international organizations and delivering substantial value creation across multiple markets. Earlier in his career, he was a Partner at A.T. Kearney and spent a decade at Hochtief AG, where he held various senior leadership roles.

Costel Lionăchescu is a finance and capital markets professional with more than 30 years of experience in banking, M&A advisory, and strategic management. He held two mandates as a Board Member of Banca Transilvania, was the Founder and Senior Partner of Capital Partners, Romania’s leading M&A Advisory firm, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of BT Capital Partners and Board Member of Salt Bank. Over the course of his career, he has held senior executive roles in institutions such as Citibank, ING Bank, and Bancpost, and has advised on some of the most significant transactions in the Romanian market.

The two candidates are proposed to succeed Mr. Dragoș-Horia Manda and Mr. Dirk Pahlke, whose mandates will conclude following the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Nomination and Compensation Committee of One United Properties also proposed to shareholders the renewal of the mandates of the current members, namely Claudio Cisullo, Marius Diaconu, and Augusta Dragic as independent non-executive members, and Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu as executive members. Members of the Board of Directors at One United Properties are appointed for one-year mandates.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)