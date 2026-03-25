Real Estate

Romanian developer One United Properties adds two new members to Board of Directors

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced in a press release that it will propose to its shareholders the appointment of two new members to the Board of Directors, namely Prof. Dr. Dr.h.c. Uwe Krueger and Mr. Costel (Doru) Lionăchescu. The two, proposed by the Nomination and Compensation Committee of One United Properties, must be approved within the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 29, 2026. 

The appointments “bring valuable and complementary expertise, combining an international investment perspective with extensive capital markets and strategic advisory experience,” according to Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of One United Properties. 

Krueger brings over three decades of international leadership experience spanning investment, engineering, and high-technology industries. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of European Partnerships at Temasek International, the investment arm of Temasek Holdings, the global investment company owned by the Government of Singapore, where he is also a member of the Global Executive Committee. 

Before this, he held Chief Executive Officer positions at WS Atkins and OC Oerlikon, leading large, publicly listed international organizations and delivering substantial value creation across multiple markets. Earlier in his career, he was a Partner at A.T. Kearney and spent a decade at Hochtief AG, where he held various senior leadership roles.

Costel Lionăchescu is a finance and capital markets professional with more than 30 years of experience in banking, M&A advisory, and strategic management. He held two mandates as a Board Member of Banca Transilvania, was the Founder and Senior Partner of Capital Partners, Romania’s leading M&A Advisory firm, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of BT Capital Partners and Board Member of Salt Bank. Over the course of his career, he has held senior executive roles in institutions such as Citibank, ING Bank, and Bancpost, and has advised on some of the most significant transactions in the Romanian market.

The two candidates are proposed to succeed Mr. Dragoș-Horia Manda and Mr. Dirk Pahlke, whose mandates will conclude following the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Nomination and Compensation Committee of One United Properties also proposed to shareholders the renewal of the mandates of the current members, namely Claudio Cisullo, Marius Diaconu, and Augusta Dragic as independent non-executive members, and Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu as executive members. Members of the Board of Directors at One United Properties are appointed for one-year mandates.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Romanian developer One United Properties adds two new members to Board of Directors

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced in a press release that it will propose to its shareholders the appointment of two new members to the Board of Directors, namely Prof. Dr. Dr.h.c. Uwe Krueger and Mr. Costel (Doru) Lionăchescu. The two, proposed by the Nomination and Compensation Committee of One United Properties, must be approved within the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 29, 2026. 

The appointments “bring valuable and complementary expertise, combining an international investment perspective with extensive capital markets and strategic advisory experience,” according to Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of One United Properties. 

Krueger brings over three decades of international leadership experience spanning investment, engineering, and high-technology industries. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of European Partnerships at Temasek International, the investment arm of Temasek Holdings, the global investment company owned by the Government of Singapore, where he is also a member of the Global Executive Committee. 

Before this, he held Chief Executive Officer positions at WS Atkins and OC Oerlikon, leading large, publicly listed international organizations and delivering substantial value creation across multiple markets. Earlier in his career, he was a Partner at A.T. Kearney and spent a decade at Hochtief AG, where he held various senior leadership roles.

Costel Lionăchescu is a finance and capital markets professional with more than 30 years of experience in banking, M&A advisory, and strategic management. He held two mandates as a Board Member of Banca Transilvania, was the Founder and Senior Partner of Capital Partners, Romania’s leading M&A Advisory firm, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of BT Capital Partners and Board Member of Salt Bank. Over the course of his career, he has held senior executive roles in institutions such as Citibank, ING Bank, and Bancpost, and has advised on some of the most significant transactions in the Romanian market.

The two candidates are proposed to succeed Mr. Dragoș-Horia Manda and Mr. Dirk Pahlke, whose mandates will conclude following the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Nomination and Compensation Committee of One United Properties also proposed to shareholders the renewal of the mandates of the current members, namely Claudio Cisullo, Marius Diaconu, and Augusta Dragic as independent non-executive members, and Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu as executive members. Members of the Board of Directors at One United Properties are appointed for one-year mandates.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2026
Justice
Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide
25 March 2026
Real Estate
Construction starts on EUR 550 million RIVUS urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
25 March 2026
Finance
Romania’s tax agency ANAF to launch platform for online auctions of seized goods
25 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump
25 March 2026
Defense
Romania could join demining missions in Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, PM says
25 March 2026
Energy
Update: Romania puts on hold, considers revising plans for fuel price regulations
25 March 2026
Transport
Romania remains among EU countries with highest road death rates despite overall decline in 2025
25 March 2026
Society
Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend as clocks move forward one hour