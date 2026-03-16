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Arnaud Dussaix appointed purchasing and supply director at Carrefour Romania

16 March 2026

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Carrefour Romania announced the appointment of Arnaud Dussaix as Director of Purchasing and Supply starting March 13. With more than 25 years of experience in the food retail industry, he has been part of the Carrefour group since 2001 and was involved in the opening of the retailer’s first hypermarket in Romania.

Dussaix takes over the role from Jagoda Zientara and joins the company’s Executive Committee. 

Throughout his career at Carrefour Romania, Arnaud Dussaix has held several leadership positions, including Chief Commercial Officer, where he coordinated commercial strategies for the company’s hypermarket and supermarket formats. In this role, he oversaw areas such as food and non-food procurement, private-label products, supply chain operations, quality standards, and store concept development. 

In 2024, he also served as Business Unit Director for the Supeco division, contributing to the expansion of the discount retail format.

“I am pleased to return to the Carrefour purchasing team and contribute to the development of the company and the strengthening of partnerships with our suppliers,” said Arnaud Dussaix, Director of Purchasing and Supply at Carrefour Romania.

Carrefour announced last month that it entered into exclusive negotiations with local group Pavăl Holding (owners of Dedeman) for the sale of all its operations in Romania. The transaction is based on an enterprise value of EUR 823 million.

Carrefour Romania operates a multi-format network of 478 stores (including 55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 convenience stores, and 30 discount stores), and generated gross sales (including VAT) of EUR 3.2 billion in 2024 and 2025e, representing approximately 3.5% of group sales.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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People

Arnaud Dussaix appointed purchasing and supply director at Carrefour Romania

16 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carrefour Romania announced the appointment of Arnaud Dussaix as Director of Purchasing and Supply starting March 13. With more than 25 years of experience in the food retail industry, he has been part of the Carrefour group since 2001 and was involved in the opening of the retailer’s first hypermarket in Romania.

Dussaix takes over the role from Jagoda Zientara and joins the company’s Executive Committee. 

Throughout his career at Carrefour Romania, Arnaud Dussaix has held several leadership positions, including Chief Commercial Officer, where he coordinated commercial strategies for the company’s hypermarket and supermarket formats. In this role, he oversaw areas such as food and non-food procurement, private-label products, supply chain operations, quality standards, and store concept development. 

In 2024, he also served as Business Unit Director for the Supeco division, contributing to the expansion of the discount retail format.

“I am pleased to return to the Carrefour purchasing team and contribute to the development of the company and the strengthening of partnerships with our suppliers,” said Arnaud Dussaix, Director of Purchasing and Supply at Carrefour Romania.

Carrefour announced last month that it entered into exclusive negotiations with local group Pavăl Holding (owners of Dedeman) for the sale of all its operations in Romania. The transaction is based on an enterprise value of EUR 823 million.

Carrefour Romania operates a multi-format network of 478 stores (including 55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 convenience stores, and 30 discount stores), and generated gross sales (including VAT) of EUR 3.2 billion in 2024 and 2025e, representing approximately 3.5% of group sales.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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