OMV Petrom invests EUR 1.7 mln in new railway section at Romanian refinery

OMV Petrom, the largest oil company in Romania, has opened a new 1.4-km long railway section at its Petrobrazi refinery neat the city of Ploiesti, after an investment of EUR 1.7 million.

Following this investment, the total length of the railway tracks within the refinery has reached nearly 50 km. The company has invested more than EUR 50 million in the past ten years in upgrading the railway lines.

OMV Petrom uses rail transport for an important part of the Petrobrazi’s fuel production, according to Neil Anthony Morgan, a member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for the Downstream Oil activity, reports local News.ro. More than 50,000 wagons with petroleum products are loaded annually at the Petrobrazi refinery.

The new railway section, built in the coking plant area, is designed to interconnect four of the existing lines.

In mid-June this year, OMV Petrom also inaugurated the modern analysis center for fuel quality control at the Petrobrazi refinery. The center’s upgrading required investments of about EUR 5 million.

With a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually, Petrobrazi can process OMV Petrom’s whole oil production in Romania.

Romanian oil&gas group OMV Petrom doubles net profit in first quarter

Irina Marica, [email protected]