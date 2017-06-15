Romanian group OMV Petrom invests EUR 5 mln in fuel analysis center

OMV Petrom, the largest oil & gas producer in Romania, has inaugurated the modern analysis center for fuel quality control at the Petrobrazi refinery.

The center’s upgrading required investments of about EUR 5 million, according to the press release issued by the company. The new analysis center has three laboratories for oil products, plus a water-environment lab.

“Fortunately, Romania has no problem with fuel quality. However, to reach this level of quality, there is a lot of work behind, billions of euros worth of investment and laboratories like this, where thousands of tests are made to check the products coming out of the refinery,” said Neil Anthony Morgan, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for the Downstream Oil activity.

After Petrom’s privatization in 2005, the investment in the Petrobrazi refinery reached EUR 1.2 billion. Of the total amount, some EUR 600 million was invested in the modernization program, which took place between 2010 and 2014.

With a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually, Petrobrazi can process OMV Petrom’s whole oil production in Romania.

[email protected]