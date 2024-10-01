OMV Petrom gets permit to take over three green energy projects in Romania

Romania’s Competition Council approved the transaction by which OMV Petrom is taking over three companies active in energy generation, specifically wind and solar, sector: Intertrans Karla, Bridgeconstruct, and ATS Energy, the competition authority announced in a press release, quoted by Economedia.ro.

Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

The deal is part of OMV Petrom’s greenification: at the end of July, the Competition Council announced that it is analysing the transaction through which OMV Petrom plans to buy other companies that are preparing four wind farms and a photovoltaic park in the south of Romania.

In May, the company completed the transaction by which it fully bought Renovatio Asset Management, the owner of the largest charging network for electric vehicles in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)