Events

Eastern Romania: Oldest herbarium in SE Europe displayed in Iași

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The oldest herbarium in Southeast Europe, dating back 290 years, will be exhibited for the first time on August 13 at the "Dumitru I. Grumăzescu" Galleries in the "Regina Maria" Municipal Museum of Iași. 

The Baussner Herbarium was compiled in 1734 by Georg Friedrich Baussner, a student at the Königlichen Padagogium in Halle, Germany. He was born around 1719 in Vienna. His father, Simon Baussner Edler von Baussnern (1677-1742), was the son of the superintendent of the Evangelical Church in Transylvania and a priest in Biertan (Sibiu County), while his mother, Anna Maria, originally from Sibiu, was the daughter of Bartolomeu Fabritius.The Baussner family lived in Vienna between 1711 and 1733, before returning to Hermannstadt (Sibiu).

This rare herbarium was brought to Sibiu by a local physician, the father of one of Baussner's friends, after the herbarium’s young creator passed away.

The exhibit was brought to Iași from the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu as part of the "Spectacle of Nature" exhibition, according to a press release.

"Alongside items from the collection of minerals, shells, and butterflies, visitors will also have the opportunity to admire the first herbarium from our country's territory. The botanical collection of the Museum of Natural History in Sibiu holds significant value, not only historically (as it includes the oldest herbariums in Romania, dating from the first half of the 18th century) but also in terms of scientific documentation due to the invaluable pieces it contains,” the press release states, cited by Agerpres.

The organizers of the Iași exhibition also note that "the herbarium contains exclusively plants cultivated in gardens and parks, likely collected mostly in Germany. In botanical literature, this herbarium was first mentioned by botanist F. Schur, who discovered it in 1853 among the belongings of the Sibiu botanist Josef Lerchenfeld. Since it comprises almost exclusively cultivated plants, whose collection sites were not specified by the author, this herbarium holds exceptional cultural and historical-documentary value."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeul Municipal „Regina Maria” Iași on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Events

Eastern Romania: Oldest herbarium in SE Europe displayed in Iași

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The oldest herbarium in Southeast Europe, dating back 290 years, will be exhibited for the first time on August 13 at the "Dumitru I. Grumăzescu" Galleries in the "Regina Maria" Municipal Museum of Iași. 

The Baussner Herbarium was compiled in 1734 by Georg Friedrich Baussner, a student at the Königlichen Padagogium in Halle, Germany. He was born around 1719 in Vienna. His father, Simon Baussner Edler von Baussnern (1677-1742), was the son of the superintendent of the Evangelical Church in Transylvania and a priest in Biertan (Sibiu County), while his mother, Anna Maria, originally from Sibiu, was the daughter of Bartolomeu Fabritius.The Baussner family lived in Vienna between 1711 and 1733, before returning to Hermannstadt (Sibiu).

This rare herbarium was brought to Sibiu by a local physician, the father of one of Baussner's friends, after the herbarium’s young creator passed away.

The exhibit was brought to Iași from the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu as part of the "Spectacle of Nature" exhibition, according to a press release.

"Alongside items from the collection of minerals, shells, and butterflies, visitors will also have the opportunity to admire the first herbarium from our country's territory. The botanical collection of the Museum of Natural History in Sibiu holds significant value, not only historically (as it includes the oldest herbariums in Romania, dating from the first half of the 18th century) but also in terms of scientific documentation due to the invaluable pieces it contains,” the press release states, cited by Agerpres.

The organizers of the Iași exhibition also note that "the herbarium contains exclusively plants cultivated in gardens and parks, likely collected mostly in Germany. In botanical literature, this herbarium was first mentioned by botanist F. Schur, who discovered it in 1853 among the belongings of the Sibiu botanist Josef Lerchenfeld. Since it comprises almost exclusively cultivated plants, whose collection sites were not specified by the author, this herbarium holds exceptional cultural and historical-documentary value."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeul Municipal „Regina Maria” Iași on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments