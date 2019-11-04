Album on Transylvania flora commissioned by Prince Charles, presented at Bucharest exhibition

An exhibition titled Wild Flowers of Romania. A Botanical History, opens at the National Museum of Arts of Romania (MNAR) on April 12.

The exhibition is curated by Irina Neacșu and is conceived as a dialogue between floral painting and botanical illustration. It will showcase the works of Romanian painters such as Nicolae Grigorescu, Ștefan Luchian or Ion Țuculescu, alongside those of Angiolina Santocono, one of the first botanical artists in Romania, whose works formed the basis of the Botanical Museum of the Bucharest Botanical Garden.

The exhibition also presents, for the first time in Romania, The Transylvania Florilegium album, a project initiated by Prince Charles of Wales. The album, which includes original watercolor paintings, is the result of a study effort of almost six years, bringing together biologists and botanical artists from around the world. Over 70 artists, designers and craftsmen were involved in the production of the album, which captures the richness of Romania’s natural patrimony and promotes nature conservation.

The MNAR exhibition also marks the official launch of the Romanian Society of Botanical Artists, founded in November 2018 by Irina Neacșu with the aim of promoting and supporting botanical art in the country.

The exhibition is open until May 5.

(Photo: Angiolina Santocono, Viola biflora, V. Alba, V. birta – watercolor; courtesy of CLSmedia)

