Olaf Scholz says Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria meet requirements for Schengen membership

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, August 29, that Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria meet the technical requirements to join the Schengen area, Reuters reported. He said he would "work to see them become full members."

"Schengen is one of the greatest achievements of the European Union, and we should protect and develop it. This means, incidentally, closing the remaining gaps," the German chancellor was quoted as saying.

He also added: "Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria fulfil all the technical requirements for full membership. I will work to see them become full members."

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis reacted to Olaf Scholz’s statement, thanking the German official for “his personal commitment.”

“I welcome the announcement today in Prague by German chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding Germany's support for the Schengen accession of Romania - a strategic objective of my country, which clearly fulfils all technical requirements. I thank him for his personal commitment!” - president Iohannis said on Twitter.

In mid-June this year, during a meeting with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, French leader Emmanuel Macron also confirmed his country's support for Romania's accession to Schengen and said "France stands by Romania."

In addition, earlier this month, Romania's prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said he expected the country to win entry into the EU's passport-free Schengen area before the end of the year.

The European Commission and the European Parliament also recommended Romania for Schengen membership.

Schengen is a border-free area that guarantees free movement to more than 400 million EU citizens and non-EU nationals. Today, the Schengen Area encompasses most EU countries, except for Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania. Non-EU states Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein are also part of the Schengen area.

