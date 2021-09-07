Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

European Parliament recommends Romania, Bulgaria for full Schengen membership

09 July 2021
The European Parliament adopted, with 505 votes against 134 and 54 abstentions, a report in which it reiterates that Romania and Bulgaria must be fully integrated into the Schengen area while stating that Croatia also meets the technical requirements.

The request is included in the Annual Report on the functioning of the Schengen area, with MEP Tanja Fajon, S&D group, as rapporteur, Bursa.ro reported.

"In view of its numerous calls for the full application of the provisions of the Schengen acquis in Bulgaria and Romania, urges the Council to honour its commitment, to take the decision immediately to eliminate control at terrestrial, air and water borders with these countries and allow these countries to join as full members the no-border space," the report passed by the European Parliament said.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs says Romania should join the Schengen area

(Photo source: Anton Starikov/Dreamstime.com)

10

