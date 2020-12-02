Romanian hospitalized with suspected coronavirus infection after treating patients in Germany

A Romanian man who has treated several people infected with coronavirus at a clinic in Munich was recently hospitalized in Timisoara, in northern Romania, with suspected infection, local Digi24 reported.

He was properly equipped when he came in contact with the patients, respecting all safety measures.

The man returned to Romania on February 7, to visit his parents in Resita. He also went to Garana to see his sister and to the Semenic ski resort. He started to feel ill on Tuesday, February 11, and was hospitalized with symptoms specific to coronavirus infection, such as fever and cough.

His doctor said that the flu test came out negative, and the doctors are now waiting for the results of the coronavirus test. Should the tests confirm the coronavirus infection, the patient will be transferred to Bucharest for proper treatment.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people so far, and infected over 45,000 people worldwide, according to CNN. The vast majority of cases are in mainland China.

