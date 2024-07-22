Nine Romanians detained after disturbances in British city of Leeds, one charged

Nine Romanian citizens were detained, eight of whom were later released, following the street riot that erupted on July 18 in Leeds, the UK. Disturbances occurred after British authorities took the children of a Romanian family in response to one of the children, a 7-month-old, being hospitalized with a head injury.

British police have also charged a Romanian man suspected of setting a bus on fire during the disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds. Iustin Dobre, aged 37, has been charged with violent disorder and arson that endangered life, according to the police press release.

Increasingly large crowds took part in the disturbances, but videos posted on social media of the July 18 riot clearly show those overturning the police car speaking Romanian.

The Romanian Consulate in Manchester continues to communicate with the Romanian family affected by the child custody measures, as well as with community representatives and religious groups. They are also in contact with British authorities.

"As a result of the efforts made by CG Manchester, the British authorities informed today, July 21, 2024, about the detention of nine Romanian citizens involved in the incidents on the evening of July 18, 2024. Subsequently, eight of them were released," Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday, July 21.

The institution also said that at this moment, an investigation by the local police authorities is underway.

A vigil was held after the street disturbances, but it remained peaceful. Participants demanded that the children be returned to their families.

Local police announced that more officers will be on the streets in the area in the coming days.

(Photo source: Flynt | Dreamstime.com)