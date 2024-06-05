Leading candidate in Bucharest elections under attack one week before ballot

One week before the elections for the mayoral seat in Bucharest, a document was leaked in the media regarding the alleged collaboration of the leading candidate Nicusor Dan (independent, backed by reformist USR) with the communist intelligence services.

As a high school student, on the occasion of attending international mathematics contests, he was reportedly required by the intelligence services to provide information about colleagues and members of the team.

Notably, it was a common policy for the Romanian intelligence services to recruit high school students ready to provide such reports about colleagues during the communist regime.

Nicusor Dan already filed a criminal complaint about the document he claims is fake, News.ro reported.

