Politics

Former Romanian Liberal leader’s book advertised for EUR 2.5 mln, only 3,000 copies printed

29 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

În slujba țării (In the Service of The Country), an autobiographical book authored by former Liberal (PNL) leader and prime minister Nicolae Ciucă, who also ran in last year's presidential elections, had a limited print run of only 3,000 copies but enjoyed a marketing campaign of around EUR 2.5 million, all financed by the party with public funds, according to a investigation published by Snoop.ro.

The printing of the books cost EUR 23,660, but the ads and billboards promoting the book, which started well ahead of the actual printing, were paid for by PNL with public funds, costing upwards to EUR 2.5 million. The copies, published by RAO, were intended for PNL members and supporters.

Between May and September 2024, just ahead of the European Parliament elections and in preparation for the presidential race, PNL rented 400 billboards with 762 displays, according to official data obtained by the investigative website Snoop.ro. 

PNL clarified that the funds used for the billboards featuring Nicolae Ciucă came from the party’s state-budgeted subsidy. The party maintained that the outdoor advertising was for Ciucă’s book and did not fall under electoral advertising regulations, which prohibit such spending during election campaigns. 

The autobiography was initially scheduled for release in June, according to Nicolae Ciucă’s statements. However, the postponement of the presidential elections from September to December altered PNL’s strategy, according to sources from the party’s former leadership. The book was ultimately released in September 2024, at the same time as a promotional campaign on TikTok using micro-influencers paid through the FameUp platform. 

The former PNL leadership, with Nicolae Ciucă as president and Lucian Bode as secretary general, refused to disclose any financial details about the book. The management of RAO Publishing also declined to reveal the print run or the amount paid by PNL, citing a confidentiality clause. 

To obtain this information, Snoop consulted Ilie Bolojan, PNL’s interim president, and Ciprian Ciucu, PNL’s first vice-president.

În slujba țării was made available to the public for free online.

The revelations sparked outrage regarding the alleged circumventing of electoral spending rules. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Former Romanian Liberal leader’s book advertised for EUR 2.5 mln, only 3,000 copies printed

29 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

În slujba țării (In the Service of The Country), an autobiographical book authored by former Liberal (PNL) leader and prime minister Nicolae Ciucă, who also ran in last year's presidential elections, had a limited print run of only 3,000 copies but enjoyed a marketing campaign of around EUR 2.5 million, all financed by the party with public funds, according to a investigation published by Snoop.ro.

The printing of the books cost EUR 23,660, but the ads and billboards promoting the book, which started well ahead of the actual printing, were paid for by PNL with public funds, costing upwards to EUR 2.5 million. The copies, published by RAO, were intended for PNL members and supporters.

Between May and September 2024, just ahead of the European Parliament elections and in preparation for the presidential race, PNL rented 400 billboards with 762 displays, according to official data obtained by the investigative website Snoop.ro. 

PNL clarified that the funds used for the billboards featuring Nicolae Ciucă came from the party’s state-budgeted subsidy. The party maintained that the outdoor advertising was for Ciucă’s book and did not fall under electoral advertising regulations, which prohibit such spending during election campaigns. 

The autobiography was initially scheduled for release in June, according to Nicolae Ciucă’s statements. However, the postponement of the presidential elections from September to December altered PNL’s strategy, according to sources from the party’s former leadership. The book was ultimately released in September 2024, at the same time as a promotional campaign on TikTok using micro-influencers paid through the FameUp platform. 

The former PNL leadership, with Nicolae Ciucă as president and Lucian Bode as secretary general, refused to disclose any financial details about the book. The management of RAO Publishing also declined to reveal the print run or the amount paid by PNL, citing a confidentiality clause. 

To obtain this information, Snoop consulted Ilie Bolojan, PNL’s interim president, and Ciprian Ciucu, PNL’s first vice-president.

În slujba țării was made available to the public for free online.

The revelations sparked outrage regarding the alleged circumventing of electoral spending rules. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 January 2025
Justice
Three arrested in Dutch investigation into theft of Romanian ancient treasures from Drents Museum
29 January 2025
Politics
Former Romanian Liberal leader’s book advertised for EUR 2.5 mln, only 3,000 copies printed
29 January 2025
Society
Social Monitor: Romanians among Europeans most dissatisfied with their lives
29 January 2025
Business
Workers protest layoffs at Damen Mangalia shipyard in Romania
29 January 2025
Culture
Romanian History Museum director dismissed after Dutch exhibition theft
28 January 2025
Living in Romania
Cluj-Napoca and Sibiu top rankings of best cities in Romania
28 January 2025
Politics
Romanian government sets presidential election schedule, candidates can register by mid-March
28 January 2025
Culture
Romanian musicians set new world record for fastest time to play a concert on each continent