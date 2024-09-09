Nicolae Ciucă, leader of the National Liberal Party, part of the governing coalition, launched his long-awaited book during a cooking show on Sunday, September 8. The volume, available for download for free, recounts both the personal and professional life of the general-turned-politician and is meant to publicize his candidacy for the presidency.

The book, titled In the Service of the Country, was launched on a TV show broadcast by Prima TV, a culinary program hosted by poet Mircea Dinescu. During the show, the PNL leader highlighted that he wrote the book with love, as it encompasses his entire life.

Ciucă finally released the book after many controversies regarding the EUR 4 million allocated by PNL for its promotion. In Romania, parliamentary political parties receive financing from the state budget. The book was also featured in a promotional video.

The release, delayed since June, also comes exactly one week before the PNL leader is set to be named his party’s candidate for the December presidential elections.

Nicolae Ciucă’s book sparked a series of ironies within the ruling coalition. Prime minister and head of the Social Democratic Party, Marcel Ciolacu, commented during a press conference that the PNL leader's biography would be a book widely read by Romanians.

“It’s going to be a bestseller, I’m sure, especially given the promotion it’s had,” Ciolacu said, cited by Digi24. The PNL leader quickly responded to his coalition colleague’s remark, noting that Marcel Ciolacu would "receive a signed copy."

Nicolae Ciucă also announced that the book is available for free at Nicolaeciuca.ro, which also allows visitors to donate to the veterans’ association.

The PNL leader invited Romanians to read his book, dedicating it "to my family and my comrades."

“Every person’s life is, in its own way, a story. [...] As for my own story so far, its thread has carried me from the hearth of the village Plenița and the blooming springs of Pădurea Bujorului to the African savannah, the mountains of Afghanistan, the sand dunes of Iraq, or Piața Victoriei in Bucharest. It may seem like an unusual story, but you’ll see it’s not,” Nicolae Ciucă added in a Facebook post.

