Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book

Romania's National Liberal Party (PNL), the junior ruling coalition partner in Romania, has spent some EUR 2 million so far in promoting a book written by party leader Nicolae Ciucă, former Prime Minister of Romania, current Senate President and presidential candidate.

This substantial investment in promoting Ciucă's book amidst an electoral period raises questions about the appropriateness of using public funds for such purposes and the potential implications for political advertising regulations in Romania.

An investigation by the website Snoop.ro has revealed that PNL has spent EUR 510,000 monthly since May for the rental of 400 street billboards promoting Nicolae Ciucă's book, "A Soldier in the Service of the Country."

Additionally, the party has paid EUR 450,000 for the production and installation of these billboards, bringing the total cost to EUR 2 million so far, with expectations to reach EUR 4 million by November when the presidential elections are set to take place.

The billboards, featuring the book's cover and Ciucă's image, have been prominently displayed in cities, streets, and highways across Romania. Snoop.ro also wrote that the advertising for Nicolae Ciucă's book also bypassed the rules for political advertising.

The book was initially set to launch in June, but the event was postponed for a later date.

Rareș Bogdan, a leading figure in the party, justified the costs by comparing the book to notable political works by international leaders. "Do not expect it to be Alexis de Tocqueville with 'Democracy in America,' but it will be in the style of books written by Tony Blair, Angela Merkel, or Barack Obama," he stated.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Ciucă's coalition partner, made an acid comment when journalists asked him about the high promotion costs for the PNL leader's book. "I am firmly convinced it will be a best-seller, especially taking into account the promotion it had."

Nicolae Ciucă answered in a Facebook post saying that Ciolacu should read his book from which he "could learn many things" and that he hoped the book will be a best-seller because all the money made from it will go to charity. Ciucă and Ciolacu are both expected to compete in the presidential elections this year.

(Photo: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

