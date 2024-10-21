Sports

New York women’s basketball team wins final led by Romanian player

21 October 2024

Sabrina Ionescu, a basketball player of Romanian heritage for the New York Liberty, led her team to victory against the Minnesota Lynx team in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, October 20.

The match took place at the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York, and ended with a 67-62 overtime victory for the home team. 

After losing five finals since the WNBA’s creation in 1996, including last year’s final against Las Vegas, Liberty finally broke the curse at the end of a decisive game with astonishing suspense. This is New York Liberty’s first title in WNBA history, according to News.ro.

Born on December 6, 1997, in Walnut Creek, California, Sabrina Ionescu is the daughter of Liliana Blaj and Dan Ionescu. She has two brothers, an older one, Andrei, and a twin brother, Edward.

Sabrina Ionescu is of Romanian descent and speaks Romanian. She holds dual citizenship: American and Romanian. 

(Photo source: Sabrina Ionescu on Facebook)

