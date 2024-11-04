Romanian developer completes the construction of a new shopping center in Pitești

MASTERBUILD General Contractor & Developer completed the construction of a new shopping center in Pitești, southern Romania, developed by Square 7 Properties in partnership with Belgian investment fund Mitiska REIM.

The new Pitești Shopping Park is located in the northern area of Pitești, covering a total leasable area of 24,000 sqm. Located on Nicolae Bălcescu Boulevard, this commercial center serves a population of approximately 150,000 residents from Pitești and surrounding areas.

The new shopping center is divided into two main sections: a DIY and construction area and a shopping gallery. The DIY and construction area features the first Leroy Merlin store in Pitești, spanning over 9,782 sqm. The shopping gallery, which occupies over 6,648 sqm, includes a mix of popular retail brands such as Tedi, Takko Fashion, Dr. Max Pharmacy, Fressnapf, Sinsay, Xpress, and Pepco. There is also a food court area, with Burger King as the main tenant.

The total built area of the new shopping center exceeds 17,000 sqm, with over 20,800 sqm dedicated to roads, platforms, and parking areas, as well as 5,023 sqm of green spaces.

MASTERBUILD handled the overall coordination and served as the general contractor for the project. The construction was completed and delivered in less than 12 months. The investment value amounted to EUR 19 million.

MASTERBUILD General Contractor & Developer, established in 2005, is a general contracting and development company active in industrial, logistics, commercial, institutional, and strategic projects throughout Romania and in international markets.

(Photo source: Masterbuild)