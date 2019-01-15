New passenger car registration up 23% in Romania in 2018

The number of new passenger cars registered in Romania in 2018 increased by 23% compared to 2017, while the number of used cars registered for the first time in the country (imported used cars, not including local cars re-registered) decreased by 9%, Ziarul Financiar daily announced quoting the Romanian car construction association ACAROM.

However, the number of used cars registered last year was still much higher than the number of new cars: 473,616 used units versus 130,909 new units.

Dacia leads by far in ranking by brands of the new car registrations: 36.873 (+23% compared to 2017), followed by Skoda (11,148 units, +22.3%), Renault (10,629 units, +37.7%), Volkswagen (10,060 units, +3.2%) and Ford (9,681 units, +18.9%).

When it comes to short-term trends, the number of new passenger cars registered in December alone increased by 12.2% year-on-year, to 9,285, while the number of used passenger cars registered for the first time in Romania dropped by 15.8% to 38,702.

