New car registration in January-November, 24% higher than last year in Romania

More than 121,600 new cars were registered in Romania during January-November 2018, 24% more than in the same period one year earlier, according to the car registration body – DRPCIV.

At the same time, Romanians registered 8% fewer used cars: 434,914 units in the 11 months. Overall, the total number of cars registered (new plus used) decreased by 2.8% in the reference period, compared to the same period in 2017.

The number of cars registered in Romania reached, at the end of 2017, more than 7.63 million units, 8.9% more than a year earlier.

According to DRPCIV, between January and November 2018, out of a total of 121,634 new cars registered in Romania, the top-selling brands were: Dacia (33,543 units, + 22.3% over the same period in 2017), Skoda (10,468 units, + 24%), Renault (9,901 units, + 39.1%), Volkswagen (9,507 units, + 5.1%), Ford (8,873 units, + 15.6%) and Opel (7,383 units, +35.6%).

When it comes to used cars, DRPCIV statistics reveal that in the first 11 months of the year, of the 434,914 units, most of them were Volkswagen (109,461 units, -12.1%), Opel (45,245 units, -23.2%), BMW (42,244 units, + 0.3%), Audi (40,886 units, -3.6%), Ford (39,615 units, -15.4%), Mercedes ( 22,836 units, -4.9%), Skoda (19,811 units, +3.3%) and Renault (18,594 units, -11.4%).

