Victor Negrescu emerges as probable EU Commissioner nomination from Romania 

MEP Victor Negrescu (Social Democratic Party) is increasingly circulated as the most likely nomination for the European Union Commissioner from Romania after Social Democrat MEP Mihai Tudose supported this idea recently.

"I worked with Negrescu during my prime minister term. At that time, Negrescu served as Minister for Relations with European bodies [and I can tell you he's very good at that. Really very good," said Tudose, quoted by News.ro.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu previously mentioned Tudose as Romania's possible EU Commissioner.

On this topic, PM Ciolacu said on August 9 that the final nomination would be announced after consulting president Klaus Iohannis.

"The one who is negotiating within the European Council is the president of Romania. So it is just normal to have this institutional dialogue [with him]. It's me [the Prime Minister] who nominates the EU Commissioner candidate. In choosing the candidate, the specific role Romania's commissioner will have within the European Commission matters a lot. I will also discuss with the European Council president, [who was] already elected," Ciolacu answered.

(Photo: Victor Negrescu on Facebook)

