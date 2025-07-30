Italian property manager Nazca opens its first office outside Italy in Bucharest

Integrated facility and property management services provider Nazca has opened its first office outside Italy, its domestic market, in Bucharest.

Nazca expects revenues of over EUR 1 million next year in Romania, and in the next 3 years, the growth plan aims to reach EUR 10 million, with target sectors being office buildings, retail, industrial platforms, and logistics centers.

“We are already fully operational in Romania with a top international fashion retailer, providing complete technical management services in Bucharest, Timișoara, and Cluj. We are also in active discussions with several of our existing partners, companies we already serve in Italy, who are interested in expanding our collaboration to their operations in Romania,” said Vincenzo Noviello, CEO and founder of Nazca Facility Management, cited by Profit.ro.

“Starting from Italy, we now operate in Slovenia, Hungary, and Romania. Among these, Romania immediately stood out as a healthy, growing economy with strong potential for long-term investments. This led us to adopt a more structured approach, establishing a dedicated local organization headquartered in Bucharest. We also found a strong cultural affinity between Italy and Romania, which facilitates excellent collaboration both with local employees and business partners,” he added.

In the short term, Nazca aims to establish a legal entity aligned with the operational and regulatory needs of multinational clients, its main target segment. In the medium term, the plans are to replicate the business model developed in Italy, with internal capabilities in engineering, technical management, and leadership.

Headquartered in Milan and with offices in Rome, Bari, Catania, and Bucharest, Nazca was founded over 30 years ago and now has 350 employees, managing spaces totaling 2 million square meters.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NAZCA Facility Management on Facebook)