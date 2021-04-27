Mozaik Investments pours EUR 5 mln in Romanian HoReCa group Flavours

Mozaik Investments, with offices in Vienna, Bratislava, and Bucharest and active on the Romanian market since 2010, has bought a minority stake in local HoReCa group Flavours - until now wholly owned by local entrepreneur Raluca-Laura Moldovan Teposu.

The stake represents about a third of the company's shares, according to Profit.ro.

The investment fund announced that it signed a "partnership agreement" with Flavours, which will be supported by an investment plan of EUR 5 million exclusively to expand the group.

Flavours group comprises the stradale.ro platform, the Stradale restaurant chain with 14 units in large office buildings (out of which 13 in the Bucharest area and one in Cluj-Napoca), and Mitzu, a coffee shop concept with 13 locations. The group plans to open six new restaurants and five new cafe shops by 2023.

Flavors also plans an investment of approximately EUR 1 mln in logistics, technology, and training of its teams. Mozaik Investments also bough 35% of local coffee shop chain 5 to go at the end of 2019.

(Photo: Stradale Facebook Page)

