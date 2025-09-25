More than half of Romanians currently own at least one pet, survey shows

More than half of Romanians (57.1%) currently own pets, according to the Informat barometer from INSCOP Research, published on Thursday, September 25. Among those who have pets, 35.2% report having one, 23.7% two, 12.9% three, and 28.2% more than three.

Pet-lovers are even among the 43% who currently have no animals in their care, seeing as 42.6% of them report having had a pet in the past, while 57.4% have not.

Moreover, among those who currently have no pets, 24.5% intend to own a pet in the future, 74.6% do not wish to, and 0.9% do not know or do not respond.

Roughly 47.6% of Romanians prefer dogs as pets, 21.2% cats, and 3.3% birds. The ranking continues with rodents (0.5%), fish (0.4%), and reptiles (0.4%). 1.3% mention other pets, 1.6% none, and 2.1% do not know or do not respond.

When asked about the main reason for choosing to have a pet, 40.4% of respondents mentioned affection and companionship, 12.8% safety, security, and protection, 12.5% teaching responsibility to children or family, and 10.6% passion for a particular species. 0.8% indicate another reason, and 1.3% do not know or do not respond.

“The clear preference for dogs (47.6%) compared to cats (21.2%) reflects the need for active companionship and protection, also confirmed by the fact that the main reason cited for having pets is the need for affection and company (40.4%). However, the relevant percentage of those who see pets as a tool for teaching children responsibility (12.5%) also indicates an educational dimension,” said INSCOP Research Director Remus Ștefureac.

“Dogs are especially preferred by people of working age and rural residents, where the security and protection component has greater weight. In contrast, cats are more appreciated by women, young people, and urban residents, reflecting a more emotional relationship associated with a domestic lifestyle,” he added.

Data also show that supporters of traditionally conservative parties, more prevalent in rural areas, tend to prefer dogs, while supporters of more progressive or urban parties show greater openness to cats and other pets.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Mykhailyshyn | Dreamstime.com)