Romanian Moov Leasing hits EUR 50 mln valuation after EUR 5 mln capital increase

Romanian all-in-one mobility platform Moov Leasing, founded by Bogdan Speteanu (former CEO of BCR Leasing) and Mircea Dihel (former CEO of Țiriac Leasing), announced the strategic increase of its share capital by selling 10% of its equity for EUR 5 million. The transaction, supported by existing investors, strengthens the company’s equity, which is estimated to reach EUR 15 million by the end of 2024, placing the company at a valuation of EUR 50 million.

Moov Leasing’s services are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), sole traders (PFA), and individuals who need one or two cars, offering them flexible solutions.

The financial results reported at the end of September show total assets of EUR 43.5 million, revenues of EUR 10.6 million, and a net profit of EUR 2.5 million. As of September 30, 2024, Moov Leasing’s fleet included 642 vehicles, serving over 500 clients.

In the first nine months of 2024, over 17,000 operational leasing requests were initiated on the Moov platform, with more than 900 approved, and 420 of these resulted in vehicles delivered by September 30, 2024.

“The EUR 5 million capital increase will allow us to support the expansion of our services and technological development, offering affordable operational leasing solutions to a broader base of individual customers and SMEs,” said Mircea Dihel, Managing Partner of Moov Leasing.

Moov Leasing is a 100% digital, all-in-one mobility platform that offers integrated and personalized operational leasing services to individuals, sole traders, entrepreneurs, and companies. Its shareholders include the founders of International Alexander Holding, who own 25% of the company’s shares.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)