Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

More than EUR 350,000 found in suspected drug dealer’s house near Bucharest

13 November 2020
Romanian prosecutors of the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT) and police officers searched a suspected drug dealer’s house in Otopeni, near Bucharest, on November 10, and found more than EUR 350,000 in cash, as well as thousands of ecstasy tablets and hundreds of grams of cocaine.

After monitoring and documenting the criminal activity of a man suspected of high-risk drug trafficking, DIICOT prosecutors and police officers caught the suspect on the night of November 9 to November 10 just as he was delivering 20 grams of cocaine, 59 grams of ecstasy tablets, 150 grams of cannabis, and 15 grams of hashish. 

Then, on November 10, police officers and prosecutors searched the man’s house in Otopeni. That’s when they found and seized almost RON 1.7 million and some EUR 4,000 in cash (which would total more than EUR 350,000), as well as 17 kilograms of cannabis, 3,928 ecstasy tablets, about 500 grams of cocaine, and 10 grams of amphetamine.

According to Digi24, the money, believed to have come from drug trafficking, was hidden in the bed linen, in several suitcases, and even in shoe boxes. 

The drug dealer was placed under preventive arrest for 30 days.

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)

