Military unit where Romanian dictator Ceausescu was executed to be turned into mall

The former military unit in the city of Targoviste where the communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed in December 1989 will be turned into a shopping center, local Profit.ro reported.

The new mall will be developed on an area of 70,000 sqm, the plan being finalized last month by the City Hall. The estimated budget for the project is RON 227 million (some EUR 48.8 million), and the work should take about two years.

The land and buildings of the former military unit at Targoviste train station are now administered by the Dambovita County Council.

According to local Economica.net, real estate developer Prime Kapital will build the new mall, which will be the first shopping center in the city. The project is part of an urban regeneration plan carried out by local authorities.

Nicolae Ceausescu was the president of Communist Romania between 1967 and 1989. He was 49 when he came to office, and 71 when he was executed. The Revolution in December 1989 ended the communist regime in Romania. After the Revolution, both Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu were tried and convicted to death for mass murder after a two-hour court session.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Daniel Cristian Stan on Facebook)