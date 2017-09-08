28 °C
Bucharest
Sep 08, 20:12

Over 400 groups of migrants try to cross Romania’s borders illegally in seven months

by Irina Marica
The Border Police have detected about 2,800 foreign citizens who tried to cross Romania’s borders illegally in the first seven months of the year. Most of them, namely around 1,500, tried to enter the country.

The migrants were organized in 416 groups, according to information from the Border Police.

However, when compared to the borders of other EU states, Romania “did not face a massive influx of people trying to cross the border illegally, but the situation has been closely monitored,” reads the press release of the institution.

The Border Police also announced that it has taken several measures to prevent illegal migration, such as enhancing border surveillance through efficient devices, conducting joint actions with other institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and increasing the staff. The police are also using the day/night observation equipment at maximum capacity, and added extra technical means of mobility and surveillance to increase operative capacity at the border.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

