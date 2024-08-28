German Miele Group to open assembly unit in VGP Park Brașov

VGP, a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, has signed a lease agreement with Miele Tehnica, a subsidiary of the German Miele Group, for a new production facility within VGP Park Brașov.

This facility, covering 2,000 sqm, will be used to assemble motors and pumps for Miele appliances, including hoods, vacuum cleaners, and washing machines. Production is set to commence in August 2024.

VGP Park Brașov, strategically located with easy access to major transport routes, spans approximately 360,000 sqm and offers a total potential leasable area of 180,000 sqm.

The park currently has five operational buildings, covering around 123,000 sqm, with ongoing expansion to meet the growing demand for modern logistics spaces in the region. This expansion includes an additional 13,813 sqm being added to the existing facilities.

(Photo source: Vgpparks.eu)