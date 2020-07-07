Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 08:06
Business
Microsoft sets up new development centre in Romania by takeover
07 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US technology group Microsoft announced it took over Movial, a Romanian software engineering and design services company specializing in mobile and embedded devices. Thus, the Movial office in Iasi will become the fourth technology development center in the region for Microsoft.

During the transaction, 60 Movial employees from the company's office in Iasi joined the Microsoft Devices organization to continue its investment in Android platform development efforts.

"We are excited to continue to expand Microsoft's presence in Romania and would like to welcome these new employees of Microsoft Romania," said Violeta Luca, CEO of Microsoft Romania.

This expansion is based on the sustained effort of Microsoft in Romania in the last two decades and comes to recognize the talent and expertise of Romanian specialists in the field of technology, the company said in a press release.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Maislam/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 08:06
Business
Microsoft sets up new development centre in Romania by takeover
07 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US technology group Microsoft announced it took over Movial, a Romanian software engineering and design services company specializing in mobile and embedded devices. Thus, the Movial office in Iasi will become the fourth technology development center in the region for Microsoft.

During the transaction, 60 Movial employees from the company's office in Iasi joined the Microsoft Devices organization to continue its investment in Android platform development efforts.

"We are excited to continue to expand Microsoft's presence in Romania and would like to welcome these new employees of Microsoft Romania," said Violeta Luca, CEO of Microsoft Romania.

This expansion is based on the sustained effort of Microsoft in Romania in the last two decades and comes to recognize the talent and expertise of Romanian specialists in the field of technology, the company said in a press release.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Maislam/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
06 July 2020
Cuisine
Ten traditional desserts to try in Romania
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer