Microsoft sets up new development centre in Romania by takeover

US technology group Microsoft announced it took over Movial, a Romanian software engineering and design services company specializing in mobile and embedded devices. Thus, the Movial office in Iasi will become the fourth technology development center in the region for Microsoft.

During the transaction, 60 Movial employees from the company's office in Iasi joined the Microsoft Devices organization to continue its investment in Android platform development efforts.

"We are excited to continue to expand Microsoft's presence in Romania and would like to welcome these new employees of Microsoft Romania," said Violeta Luca, CEO of Microsoft Romania.

This expansion is based on the sustained effort of Microsoft in Romania in the last two decades and comes to recognize the talent and expertise of Romanian specialists in the field of technology, the company said in a press release.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Maislam/Dreamstime.com)