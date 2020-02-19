Microsoft opens artificial intelligence lab at top university in Bucharest

Microsoft launched on Tuesday, February 18, the first artificial intelligence laboratory at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies (ASE), one of the largest economic higher education institutes in Romania.

In the new lab, which required an investment of EUR 50,000, the students can find more about machine learning, create and test AI algorithms, store and manage huge volumes of data, or develop applications and platforms themselves, local Republica.ro reported.

As of March 3, 11 cloud engineers from Microsoft Romania will hold courses aimed at helping students develop both technical and business innovation skills. The first course to be held in the new cloud lab will focus on the latest innovations in information technology using Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform. The next courses will focus on artificial intelligence, and the ASE students will be encouraged to develop their own projects.

Last year, Microsoft launched the first cloud lab in Romania, at the West University of Timisoara. The second cloud laboratory, opened at ASE, has a minimal hardware infrastructure consisting of access points to cloud resources and artificial intelligence. It can be used in the classical teaching process, but also for the implementation of research projects or by startups that want to prototype and develop new platforms.

