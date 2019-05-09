Owner considers converting Metropol office building in Bucharest into hospital

Turkish developer Anchor Grup is considering renting its 37,000-sqm Metropol office building, placed next to Plaza Mall in western Bucharest to a private healthcare chain to host a clinic or a hospital, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The most famous conversion in Bucharest so far was the transformation of the Art Business Center office project in the north of the city into the current Ponderas (Regina Maria) hospital.

Anchor Grup, the owner of Bucharest Mall and Plaza Mall, is holding discussions with a series of private clinics to transform the Metropol building project, on Timişoara boulevard, into a hospital, according to information circulated on the real estate market. Started in 2009, the building was completed in 2015 after a EUR 20 mln investment.

(Photo: Pixabay)

