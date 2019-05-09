Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/05/2019 - 08:57
Real Estate
Owner considers converting Metropol office building in Bucharest into hospital
05 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish developer Anchor Grup is considering renting its 37,000-sqm Metropol office building, placed next to Plaza Mall in western Bucharest to a private healthcare chain to host a clinic or a hospital, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The most famous conversion in Bucharest so far was the transformation of the Art Business Center office project in the north of the city into the current Ponderas (Regina Maria) hospital.

Anchor Grup, the owner of Bucharest Mall and Plaza Mall, is holding discussions with a series of private clinics to transform the Metropol building project, on Timişoara boulevard, into a hospital, according to information circulated on the real estate market. Started in 2009, the building was completed in 2015 after a EUR 20 mln investment.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/05/2019 - 08:57
Real Estate
Owner considers converting Metropol office building in Bucharest into hospital
05 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish developer Anchor Grup is considering renting its 37,000-sqm Metropol office building, placed next to Plaza Mall in western Bucharest to a private healthcare chain to host a clinic or a hospital, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The most famous conversion in Bucharest so far was the transformation of the Art Business Center office project in the north of the city into the current Ponderas (Regina Maria) hospital.

Anchor Grup, the owner of Bucharest Mall and Plaza Mall, is holding discussions with a series of private clinics to transform the Metropol building project, on Timişoara boulevard, into a hospital, according to information circulated on the real estate market. Started in 2009, the building was completed in 2015 after a EUR 20 mln investment.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 September 2019
Business
Danish entrepreneurs launch their agriculture commodities trading platform in Romania
04 September 2019
Letters
Guest post: Another Perspective of Romania
03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40