Irina Marica
Real Estate

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Meta Estate Trust invests EUR 0.5 mln in residential complex in Sibiu

20 October 2021
Property holding Meta Estate Trust announced that it had invested EUR 500,000 in the first phase of The Lake Home, a residential complex in Sibiu, central Romania. The company also plans to invest in the following stages of the real estate project.

The Lake Home, built by DMX Construction, will include 494 apartments, 29 luxury villas, an aparthotel with 89 apartments, three restaurants, and a coffee shop. It is developed on a 50,500 sqm plot of land, of which 20,000 sqm are dedicated to green spaces.

Meta Estate Trust is a holding company launched on the domestic real estate market by a group of entrepreneurs with expertise in the real estate and capital market. Its investment portfolio currently includes 14 residential projects worth over EUR 8 million in cities such as Bucharest, Constanta, Sibiu, Iasi, and Brasov.

The company plans to go public on AeRo, the secondary market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), in April 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Meta Estate Trust)

